Stephen King Praises Horror Movie As “One Of The Best”

Author Stephen King has contributed to many of the horror genre’s most important novels, films, and television endeavors. He’s also been a supporter of projects outside of his work. One such project, a 2024 horror movie, was praised by Stephen King for being one of the best horror movies he had seen that year.

Obviously this is high praise coming from someone like King, whose own works include the likes of The Shining and Pet Sematary, but this is a film with strong performances and characters that certainly have the ability to match King’s own work. In fact, major stars John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush both star in this unique horror film.

While King’s tweet praising the film has since been deleted, it has resurfaced online, with several outlets having previously quoted the Carrie author:

“I watched one of the best movies I’ve seen this year. It’s called THE RULE OF JENNY PEN, and I urge you to watch it when it appears on Shudder. Geoffrey Rush stars, with John Lithgow as a geriatric psychopath with an evil hand puppet.”

The Rule of Jenny Pen made its initial premiere during Fantastic Fest 2024. It earned a theatrical release in the United States on March 7, 2025, with a digital release on Shudder following on March 28, 2025. As such, fans can easily access the film digitally, with Shudder being a perfect place to stream the title that King recommends so intensely.

As mentioned, the film includes some incredible performances by both Lithgow and Rush, with Rush played a former judge that must stop Lithgow’s character and his child’s puppet from abusing the residents of the rest home they both live in. It’s an interesting premise and one that should appeal to horror fans that want something new and different to accommodate their cinematic diet.

As always, stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending titles, including those recommended by the likes of Stephen King such as this 2024 horror movie. The Rule of Jenny Pen is currently available to stream on Shudder and other VOD platforms.