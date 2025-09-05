New Song “End Of You” Unites Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante, And Poppy

It’s always exciting when fans get to see their favorite music artists crossover with one another. Now a surprising selection of three legendary alternative metal artists have come together for a new single. The track, titled “End of You,” unites Amy Lee of Evanescence and Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox with Poppy.

The song was just released with a brand-new music video from director Jensen Noen. It’s an impressive collaboration for everyone involved, including Mike Stringer who is LaPlante’s husband and her fellow bandmate from Spiritbox. Jordan Fish was also involved as the song’s producer, with previous credits including Bring Me The Horizon.

Here’s the “End of You” music video:

What’s especially exciting about this track finally being released is that it only comes a week after Lee, LaPlante, and Poppy began teasing some kind of collaboration. The trio first teased their collaboration with the following image on Instagram where all three women were spotted posing with a view of their faces from the side:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy (@impoppy)

The track opens with Lee and continues to give each artist their own opportunity to shine, with Poppy and LaPlante taking over following Lee’s work on the first verse and choruses. It’s an excellent use of their vocal talents and the kind of track that fans of all three artists will be able to get behind. Fans are even speculating that a live performance of the track could occur at the Evanescence show booked for September 11 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where Poppy is booked as the group’s opening act.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more news regarding the latest music announcements and trends as we have it. For now, this is an excellent way for listeners to not only reminisce about the past works of Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante, and Poppy, but appreciate what they have to offer musically as we head into the future.