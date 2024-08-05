Bruce Campbell To Return As Ash In ‘Evil Dead’ Animated Series

Bruce Campbell initially led the Evil Dead film franchise for three installments, followed by a stand-alone 2013 remake, and he later returned for 2015’s series Ash vs Evil Dead. Now, following the success of 2023’s theatrical hit Evil Dead Rise, Bruce Campbell will once again return as Ash for an animated Evil Dead series.

While Evil Dead Rise fully opened the door for Evil Dead films that don’t include Bruce Campbell’s Ash, following the formula established by 2013’s Evil Dead, plenty of fans are still eager to see Campbell return. Especially when considering the television series Ash vs Evil Dead, which was once said to be planned for five seasons, ended on a cliffhanger with only three seasons.

Bruce Campbell soon after announced that, due to the physical nature of his role as Ash, he would no longer reprise the role. He later amended that statement, however, confirming that voiceover work as Ash was fine – and later portrayed the character for several video game appearances. Now it looks like television is once again on the table. Here’s what Campbell shared with EW on the matter:

“We are developing an animated version, like a series,” he said. “I’ll do that. I’ll do Ash’s voice all day long, because my voice hasn’t aged as much as I have.”

Of course, there isn’t much to go on, but it seems like Campbell is adamant that an Evil Dead animated series is on the way. It’s worth noting that fans can also look forward to two new feature films under the Evil Dead umbrella, from directors Sébastien Vaniček and Francis Galluppi, respectively, that are also intended to move the brand forward.

It seems as though the Evil Dead property has evolved from a story about Campbell’s Ash Williams – even though he could still appear from time to time – to an anthology concept about ordinary people fighting extraordinary evil. It’s a surefire way to keep the brand going, though one will hope to see plenty of gory reinvention if they’re going to keep audiences coming.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Evil Dead franchise, including this animated series with Bruce Campbell, as we have them. With two new movies and an animated show to boot, it’s definitely a great time to be a fan.