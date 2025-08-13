While Marvel Studios has a track record for greenlighting numerous films and television shows, not every project they put into development gets off the ground. For example, one MCU series was outright shelved after difficulty in development. Now a new report suggests the shelved Marvel series might find new life as a movie instead.

First, it’s no surprise that Marvel Studios and Disney have been reworking their strategies regarding content on Disney Plus. In fact, Marvel Studios has been developing more traditionally made shows than previous MCU endeavors for Disney Plus. This has resulted in some shows no longer making the cut, however, including one series that fans were looking forward to.

Fortunately, Marvel Studios is still thinking about the series, and a report suggests that it could be greenlit by the studio to become a movie instead. Insider Daniel Richtman shared as much, suggesting that the studio is currently in talks to determine whether this property would work better as a series or film.

The property is none other than Nova, a MCU series that would revolve around the intergalactic superhero of the same name, one that was previously slated to have Ed Bernero as a showrunner. For those unfamiliar, Nova is otherwise known as Nova Corps member Richard Rider. He helps fight crime across the galaxy not unlike MCU’s other cosmic characters, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Because the project was shelved, however, it’s unclear if Marvel Studios will get Nova off the ground any time soon. It likely depends on what format the studio decides is best for the character, and according to Richtman, it very well could be a feature film.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the potential for a Nova movie as we have them. It would certainly be nice to see the titular superhero get their due in the MCU, so we’ll have to see what happens with this project in the future.