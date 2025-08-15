Sydney Sweeney Bikini Photos Go Viral Amid Controversy

Celebrity Sydney Sweeney has been consistently making headlines, especially with American Eagle’s recent campaign that placed the Madame Web star at the center of controversy. Nevertheless, Sydney Sweeney seems to be moving forward, and fans are quite supportive. In fact, a batch of bikini photos featuring Sydney Sweeney have recently resurfaced and gone viral amid the controversies.

For those unfamiliar with the controversies, American Eagle is facing backlash for their campaign centered on Sydney Sweeney. The campaign includes a pun for her jeans, claiming that Sydney Sweeney has “great jeans,” while also referencing her actual genetic genes. Critics have felt as though the advertisements border on eugenics, and while American Eagle insists otherwise, conversations on the topic have continued.

For example, one such conversation revolves around the aforementioned bikini photos, in which a user on X shared the images of Sydney Sweeney. While bringing attention to both the bikini photos and her spot on the American Eagle commercial, the user claims that she “embodies old school Americana.”

“What’s not to love? American Eagle got it right,” the user concludes.

Sydney Sweeney embodies old school Americana. What’s not to love? American Eagle got it right. pic.twitter.com/SXJse55e0c — Roger (@sir_roger1) July 29, 2025

While there have been plenty of critics otherwise, many other users have agreed with those post, claiming that Sydney Sweeney “looks amazing” in the advertisement. Other users call Sweeney the “peak of our generation” and the “most marketable person in the world right now.” Perhaps most notably, however, someone says they’re “going to buy American Eagle,” proving that the ad campaign achieved its goals.

As such, we’ll have to see how this situation develops. While there is plenty of divisiveness regarding the subject, Sweeney and American Eagle still have plenty of supporters, including Donald Trump who recently praised Sweeney’s work for the campaign.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle as we have them. While Sweeney has kept quiet regarding the controversy, at least at the time of this writing, American Eagle is no doubt continuing to move forward with its campaign.