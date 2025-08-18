Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Just Two Seasons

It’s once again been proven that a successful Netflix series can still get dropped without much notice. While the first season of this particular series was a huge success for the platform, and quickly led to the greenlight of a second season, it’s the follow-up season that faced a decline.

As such, Netflix isn’t taking any risks by greenlighting a third season for the series following the underperformance between its first two seasons.

This is just the current era we’re in for television, where streaming services are eager to throw anything at the wall to see what sticks. If there’s any kind of hesitation, however, then we’ve seen more often than not that Netflix or any other streaming platform is more than happy to pull the plug – which will leave viewers left disappointed.

As shared via Deadline, that’s the case with this particular series that first premiered in 2023. Here’s what the outlet had to reveal on that front:

“Netflix is not proceeding with a third season of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s spy action series Fubar. The decision comes about a month and a half after Season 2 launched on the platform on June 12.”

While the first season of Fubar premiered in 2023, it took another two years until the show’s second season dropped this year. It seems as though this gap in time didn’t do the Netflix series any favors, and as a result, the show has now been canceled with only the two seasons under its belt.

The outlet further describes the performance of the show’s second season as having “peaked at #7 in its first full week with 3.3M views and logged one more #10 finish in Week 3 with 1.8M views before dropping out of the Top 10.”

Hopefully Arnold Schwarzenegger will be able to pursue other projects with this cancellation, and given his popularity, it’s likely he’s already looking at new opportunities. For fans of Fubar, however, it looks like the second season concludes the story of Schwarzenegger’s CIA operative character.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest cancelations and renewals over at Netflix, including any other potential projects featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the meantime, fans will still have the existing two seasons of Fubar to stream on Netflix even if there won’t be a third season to follow.