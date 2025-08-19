‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Set Photo May Reveal New Villain

One of Marvel’s biggest franchises happens to be the MCU Spider-Man movie series starring Tom Holland as the titular character. Holland is set to reprise his role for the upcoming fourth installment of the series, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with plenty of other characters joining the fold. Now one such potential character, a new villain, might’ve just been been revealed in a newly-surfaced Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photo.

Quite a few villains and other hero characters have been teased or outright confirmed for the new film, though this particular villain is completely unprecedented. As such, fans may have to wait for an official confirmation, but the below set photo suggests that they’re a likely candidate for appearing in the new sequel.

As you can see below, the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photo teases the character’s villain with the inclusion of an armored vehicle. It’s the logo attached to this vehicle, however, that has the attention of Spider-Man fans. Here’s the image:

New look at a decal on the Armored vehicles on the set of Spider-man Brand New Day Via: @ComicAcolyte pic.twitter.com/tdCNwXXFjO — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) August 12, 2025

It’s a logo featuring the head of a large cat, prompting fans to think that it represents the comic book character Puma. While Puma’s involvement hasn’t been fully confirmed, it would make sense, given the film’s focus on street-level villains including some that have already been announced like Michael Mando’s Scorpion.

In addition to Holland as Spider-Man and Mando as Scorpion, the film also includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, along with Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas. This is certainly shaping up to be a very different kind of Spider-Man movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so hopefully we’ll have more information regarding these developments in the near future.

The highly-anticipated MCU follow-up Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.