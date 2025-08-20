Bella Ramsey Wants To Play Spider-Man In The MCU

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are always excited to see what celebrities might be joining the film franchise next. After all, there are plenty of superheroes and supervillains that have yet to be adapted from the comics. Of course, not everyone wants to play someone new, and it looks like The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has their eyes set on Spider-Man if they ever had the chance to join the franchise.

Tom Holland has portrayed Spider-Man since Captain America: Civil War, having reprised the role for several Avengers movies in addition to his own Spider-Man series including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. As Sony‘s separate animated Spider-Verse films have proven, however, there’s always potential for other “Spider-People” – and Bella Ramsey could eventually be one of them.

With Ramsey’s co-star from The Last of Us Pedro Pascal having recently joined the MCU in The Fantastic Four: First Steps as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, Ramsey was asked in an interview with Marc Malkin of Variety about their own chances of joining the franchise “in the next MCU movie.”

Ramsey replied with the following:

“I don’t know about that. I could be Spider-Man.”

With that in mind, Ramsey does acknowledge that Holland currently holds the role, so they may have to decide on another character after all:

“Tom Holland did a great job though,” Ramsey continues. “So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

Interestingly, Bella Ramsey is still new to the world of Marvel, having only recently watched one of the Amazing Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield as their start:

“It was the first time I watched a Marvel film, and that was two months, three months ago,” though Ramsey added that it was “incredible” and they “loved it.”

As such, Ramsey may not actually have the opportunity to play Spider-Man – though if a MCU Spider-Verse movie were to happen, perhaps they’ll get a call. In the meantime, they’re also open to playing an original character, so we’ll have to see whether or not they’ll reunite with Pedro Pascal in the MCU at some point. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional news regarding the MCU and Ramsey’s career as we have it.