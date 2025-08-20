‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner Isn’t Sure About The Show’s Future

The beloved sci-fi series Doctor Who has lasted off and on for decades, though the revival from 2005 has been the most enduring iteration of the franchise. This includes the latest run of the show which has been funded by both BBC and Disney Plus. According to Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, however, he’s unsure about the future of the show.

Davies was involved with the initial run of the 2005 series before it was handed off to other showrunners prior to his recent return. However, in the time since, the newest episodes of the series have been facing divisive reactions from fans, with many criticisms regarding the lore of the show and decisions to create more inclusive and diverse characters.

While it’s unclear if any of these criticisms have something to do with the show’s potential future, or lack thereof, Davis did confirm in a recent interview that he’s uncertain about what’s next for Doctor Who. In fact, he suggests that there could be nothing at all, as there’s “nothing to report.”

Here’s what he shared while speaking on a podcast interview via SFFGazette:

“There’s nothing to report, nothing’s happening. You’ll know when you know, when we know. I don’t know,” he confirmed. “Conversations are between the BBC and Disney. I don’t work for either of them. I work for Bad Wolf, so I’m not part of those rooms.”

“So I literally don’t know. And even people I work with every day, so they couldn’t know what’s really going on,” Davies continued. “I’m going, ‘I don’t know.’ I really don’t know.”

Of course, he could be teasing fans before the eventual reveal of more official plans. As such, we’ll have to see what happens – but considering how long the Doctor Who brand has lasted overall, it’s unlikely that it’s going away for any great period of time. Especially with both BBC and Disney Plus behind the property.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Doctor Who franchise as we have them. It’s a property that has evolved and changed with the times, so it’ll be interesting to see where the narrative goes from here.