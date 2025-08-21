HBO Max Cancels Beloved Series After Three Seasons

HBO Max subscribers have some disappointing news. It looks like the platform has canceled a beloved series – one that ran for a total of three seasons. This decision made by HBO Max was recently confirmed by the series showrunner.

It’s always unfortunate to learn when a show has come to an end. Especially one like this particular series, which happens to be tied to a greater franchise. It leaves fans with that strange mix of satisfaction and emptiness – knowing the story has wrapped but wishing there was just a little more.

While it’s disappointing that the series will be ending, it should hopefully come with a conclusion that fans can appreciate – which isn’t always the case with a lot of series’ endings in the world of streaming.

As shared via Deadline:

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end,” said And Just Like That… showrunner Michael Patrick King in a statement released Friday morning. King further discussed the importance of the series and how grateful he is to fans of the series:

“While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12. SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

While the series started off strong on HBO Max, it seems to have naturally come to an end now that And Just Like That… updated fans on the Sex and the City characters’ lives including Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. So, while it could have potentially kept moving forward, it seems like the series has come to a logical conclusion after getting fans caught up on the story.

The show’s third season is set to conclude with a two-part finale. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding HBO Max and any other potential series renewals or cancellations as we have them.