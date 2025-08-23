Anya Taylor-Joy Shows Off Figure In Topless Photo

Anya Taylor-Joy has made quite the name for herself over the years. While she appeared in quite a few television roles at the beginning of her career, she quickly became a major name with her leading role in 2015’s The Witch, further catapulting her into other major titles like Split, The Menu, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Now Anya Taylor-Joy is being recognized by social media users after a topless photo of the Last Night in Soho star resurfaced online.

Taylor-Joy has proven herself to be a very diverse actress, with many different roles ranging from television to feature films and animated voiceover work. She recently voiced Princess Peach in 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie which became a box office success, while she similarly earned a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award and won a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award for her role in the miniseries The Queen’s Gambit.

Naturally, she’s earned plenty of fans for accolades and numerous film and television appearances, and so it’s no surprise that this particular photoshoot she did for Vogue has once again gained traction online. The viral topless photo can be seen below via X, in which Anya Taylor-Joy can be seen posed in a very revealing nature.

Here’s the image:

Anya Taylor-Joy’s thigh here is out of control hotness pic.twitter.com/7eNpcOScpZ — Leg_45 (@Leg453) July 7, 2025

Taylor-Joy is shown to be sitting with the sides of her legs on full display, high-waisted undergarments, and literally nothing else as she uses her arms to cover her exposed chest. She does, however, have a black bow on the top of her head, and a serious stare towards the camera. It’s an image that will certainly impress any fan of her.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Anya Taylor-Joy and her impressive career in both film and television as we have them. Likewise, fans can also come back for more news on the latest trending social media posts and other viral media.