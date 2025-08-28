Vera Farmiga Shares Inexplicable Cross-Shaped Bruises From ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Production

The 2013 horror film The Conjuring launched one of horror’s biggest franchises – quite the feat when one considers how relatively new the series is. Now, just a little over a decade since the first movie was released, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will be reprising their roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren, respectively, for The Conjuring: Last Rites. Eerily enough, however, Farmiga just revealed some cross-shaped bruises she discovered on herself during production for the new sequel.

Of course, there have been similar conversations about unexplained occurrences and alleged supernatural incidents while making such movies. As fans can see below, however, Vera Farmiga has photos of her inexplicable cross-shaped bruises, having revealed them while speaking with E! News about her work on The Conjuring: Last Rites.

While discussing the films, Farmiga confirmed that she’s become used to suffering such events while working on the series, noting that it “is what it is.” Here’s what she shared:

“Yeah, I get battered,” Farmiga begins. “That happens every time we do it,” she says, referring to the cross-shaped bruises. “It’s just these inexplicable bruising shapes that occur on my body. It is what it is.”

She further explained why she and co-star Patrick Wilson try not to open up about these incidents:

“We don’t like talking about it,” she explained. “We’re caught between a rock and a hard place—sensationalizing this and selling a movie.”

Here’s the photo Vera Farmiga shared regarding her experience on the latest Conjuring film:

IT STARTED! Vera Farmiga showed a purple bruise she suffered during the filming of THE CONJURING 4. pic.twitter.com/3etBpTvMKA — (@UnlHorror_) July 29, 2025

As for the film itself, Farmiga does have some strong words to say about how emotional this next outing for the franchise will be:

“Brace yourself, man,” Farmiga warns. “You’re gonna jump and scream, but you’re going to shed a lot of tears, too. I’m just saying. You’re going to be raw. You’re going to shed some water weight in tears. Get those Kleenex. And the ones with the lotion on it.”

Wilson issued his own statement about how different this film will be:

“It’s impossible to put into words,” he noted. “By the nature of just who we are as people and as actors, we’re so used to the nomadic experience.”

He continues:

“It did feel like, ‘Wow, we’re coming to the end of something.’ And this is the most that these characters have ever been through. Arguably, the most that we’ve ever been through—certainly on this franchise.”

Fans will be able to see The Conjuring: Last Rites when it hits theaters on September 5, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated sequel as we have them.