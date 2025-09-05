Stephen King Reveals What Movie “Truly Scared” Him Last

Stephen King has written so many iconic novels, screenplays, and other works that it’s difficult to imagine that he himself can be scared. In fact, Stephen King just confirmed what movie “truly scared” him last out of those he’s seen recently.

Interestingly, the film that King mentions is one of the biggest horror movies of the year, proving that King loves to keep up with the times. The title was mentioned during King’s participation in a Reddit AMA to promote The Long Walk, where one fan asked the following question:

“What was the last movie or TV show you watched that truly scared you?”

Fortunately, King answers with both a TV series and a movie for his answer:

“Last TV show: FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER,” King begins. “Last scary movie: WEAPONS.”

Fans will recognize Weapons as being one of this year’s major box office successes, having earned $235.2 million worldwide with a $38 million budget. The film is only director Zach Cregger‘s second feature following Barbarian, but it’s proven his reputation as a major horror filmmaker, especially now that Stephen King himself has admitted to being scared by his latest release.

For those unfamiliar, Weapons revolves around several residents of the same town of Maybrook, Pennsylvania, following the disappearance of nearly an entire classroom of children. It’s a mysterious film and one that pays off in outrageous, surprising, and horrific ways. It’s no surprise that it resonated with King or, by the sound of it, scared him.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Stephen King news as we have it. For now, it’s exciting to note that King not only saw Weapons – but that it was one of the last films to have truly scared the author who wrote some of the most iconic horror stories of all-time, including Salem’s Lot, The Shining, and Misery.