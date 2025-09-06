Disney Plus Makes Changes To MCU Movie For Streaming

Disney Plus subscribers are always eager to see a new Marvel Cinematic Universe entry added to the platform. Outside of a few titles that tend to skip the service at first due to licensing or rights issues, the platform stays up-to-date with the latest MCU offerings and even organizes them in a coherent chronological timeline. However, some Disney Plus users have noticed that a newly-added MCU movie has been uploaded with unexpected changes for streaming.

Streaming platforms have certainly made it easy to edit the way people view movies. In fact, it’s commonly been compared to “video game patches” where a film is altered after its initial release. While some movie fans are okay with this concept, others feel as though it’s an example of revisionism. Either way, it looks like this MCU hit has been added to Disney Plus with edits that change the way fans see the film.

In fact, as you can see below, fans are already expressing their frustrations on social media platforms including X:

So are Disney done with IMAX releases for Marvel movies on Disney+?

Thunderbolts* has been out for almost a week and it still doesn’t have it as an option pic.twitter.com/Fz7CGQfWqY — Mischief (@MischiefsYT) September 1, 2025

When are they releasing IMAX enhanced for thunderbolts https://t.co/9VaVtXmAXo — ᱬ NM ۞ ➃ Ⓐ ⨂ “ (@itsokloll) September 2, 2025

MULTIPLE ppl calling disney+ to complain about thunderbolts not having the imax enhanced scenes omg thunderbolts fans don’t play 😭 — sophia (@hellopugh) August 29, 2025

why the fuck is thunderbolts* still not out in IMAX on Disney+ @MarvelStudios this is my FINAL straw — sam* (@thunderbelova) September 4, 2025

Specifically, Disney Plus traditionally released their MCU titles with an IMAX Enhanced version available to select. This allowed viewers to see the film as it was screened in IMAX theaters. Unfortunately, Thunderbolts was released on Disney Plus without this feature, causing outrage at the unexpected edits. In fact, at the time of this writing, a reason for these edits has yet to be given by Disney Plus.

It’s possible that Disney Plus simply faced a delay with putting the movie on their service with the IMAX Enhanced version available. As such, we could see it added at a later date. Otherwise, the platform could have forgotten, or it’s shifting away from adding IMAX versions on their streaming service. This could indicate an effort to make the theatrical experience more prestigious than streaming – and thus potentially boost theatrical profits.

We’ll have to see what happens with Thunderbolts on Disney Plus in the future, but hopefully fans will get the opportunity to see their preferred version of the film at home. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any further MCU and Disney Plus news as we have it.