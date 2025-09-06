Canceled Nickelodeon Series Making A Return

The television landscape has evolved to often go hand-in-hand with streaming. Now, thanks to the streaming service Paramount Plus, it looks like one canceled Nickelodeon series will be making a return following its final television broadcast. Fans and those who weren’t able to keep up with the television airings will now be able to revisit the Nickelodeon series on Paramount Plus.

It looks like this return of the series could have been partially motivated by a viral video released by the show’s social media page on TikTok. As you can see below, the clip went viral, with a caption that asked fans for help to save the canceled series.

It seems as though their support did make a difference, with the video having more than 2 million likes at the time of this writing.

Here’s the caption for the clip and the video below:

“SOS Cheffers, please go to the link our bio to learn how you can help us keep Chef on social media. Tiny chefs cooking show has officially been cancelled (very unexpected) and without the support of a major network we need crowd funding to keep cookin’ over here. Yesh this es weal! We want to thank @nickelodeon for giving Chef two blamazing seasons and all the besties he made there. Chef wouldn’t want anyone to blame his friends over there, he’s just deeply sad he doesn’t get to continue hosting a show he adores. Please let cheffy know how much he means to you in the comments he’s really feelin this one.”

Fortunately, the third season of the Nickelodeon series The Tiny Chef Show was produced prior to its cancellation, and it will be arriving via Paramount Plus on September 10, 2025. This will offer so many more fans the opportunity to see the series and further show their support, with the creative team having already shared their plans to have the series continued beyond this third season. Here’s what was shared on that front via Instagram:

“We promise this is our last call to action asking you to sign up for Chefs fan cwub if you haven’t yet already (link in bio)!!! The team is getting ready to turn the tiny cameras back on in Chefs tree stump home because you all have SAVED TINY CHEF on socials!!!! The outpouring of love messages fan art and donations have truly meant the world to the team. We are excited to get back to work and capture Chefs next journey!!! From the blottum of or heawts, fank yew.”

Fans of The Tiny Chef Show will certainly be delighted to both catch the series on Paramount Plus and see whatever continuation the creators have planned. It’s certainly a nice turnaround from the rather devastating TikTok video released when news about its cancellation was first shared. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the series and any other Nickelodeon news as we have it.