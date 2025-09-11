Charlie Kirk ‘South Park’ Episode Pulled By Comedy Central

The assassination of conservative Charlie Kirk has prompted divisiveness, backlash, and controversy online. In response to this, and his death itself, Comedy Central made the decision to pull a South Park episode known for parodying Charlie Kirk from its rotation. With the broadcast removed, however, there has continued to be even more backlash.

While it’s still available to stream at the time of this writing, THR confirmed that “Comedy Central pulled the same episode from a scheduled repeat Wednesday night” and added from its sources that “the channel will not be airing the episode in its linear rotation for the immediate future.”

For those unfamiliar with the episode, it’s the second episode of the show’s 27th season. Titled “Got a Nut,” it revolves around Eric Cartman’s character as he becomes a right-wing podcaster. Naturally, he’s representing tropes associated with Charlie Kirk, even Kirk’s physical appearance and hairstyle.

The episode did receive some attention, but nowhere near the level of the show’s mockery of U.S. president Donald Trump. With the assassination of Charlie Kirk, however, the South Park episode has been revisited in an all-new light. Naturally, it makes sense that Comedy Central wouldn’t want the episode airing on live television at the very least.

Here are some of the social media responses so far:

Trey Parker and Matt Stone have blood on their hands. Remove South Park from all streaming services. pic.twitter.com/KPl0xjctnL — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) September 10, 2025

South park is soft for removing the Charlie Kirk episode — esco (@TheArmyVeteran2) September 11, 2025

Hey South Park. You didn’t need to take the Charlie Kirk piece down. He had a sense of humor and thought it was funny and so does most of the Right. Though thank you for trying to be sensitive to us. That is pretty good of you. — D L (@Hope62554) September 11, 2025

While the episode is still available for those who want to seek it out on streaming, this will prevent unexpected viewers from stumbling across it on television, especially given the inappropriate timing. Some internet users agree with the decision – while other are blaming South Park in general for the ongoing political climate and even Kirk’s death.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this Charlie Kirk situation as well as Comedy Central and the television series South Park. The long-running animated series has been on a roll lately with parodying the current political climate, though not everyone is happy with its style of humor.