Fan-Favorite DC Movie To Get Sequel At Warner Bros.

The DC brand has been gradually competing with Marvel, albeit in very interesting ways, given that it consists of “Elseworlds” stand-alone projects, the former DCEU, and the new ongoing DCU. This gives the studio plenty of potential for crafting both original stories and follow-ups to classic films, as well as modern-day franchise narratives. Now one DC sequel has been announced for a fan-favorite movie.

With all of the aforementioned possibilities, this is definitely a great announcement, and it’s a clear sign that DC Studios is finding great success with their current lineup. The studio has proven to now similarly be able to support their own cinematic universe, just like Marvel, and it looks like that has led to their decision of this highly-anticipated DC sequel.

Here’s what we now know:

James Gunn’s DCU movie Superman was both a success with critics and fans, as well as at the box office, and so the aforementioned sequel has been officially announced. While there aren’t many details at the time of this writing, we do have a title and a release date – and it won’t be much of a wait, especially with other projects to hold fans over in the meantime.

It looks like the new film, titled Man of Tomorrow, will be hitting theaters in 2027 – with David Corenswet once again starring as Superman.

As shared by James Gunn himself on the social media platform X, not only did he confirm the film’s title, but he noted it will be “in theaters July 9, 2027.” He also shared a rather interesting illustration of Superman and Lex Luthor that could tease what fans will see in the new follow-up.

Here’s the post:

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

Additionally, Superman actor David Corenswet and Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult shared similar images on social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Corenswet (@davidcorenswet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Hoult (@nicholashoult)

While many details regarding the project are being kept under wraps, the three illustrations shared by Gunn, Corenswet, and Holt all feature Luthor in his iconic Warsuit. As such, not only can fans expect to see the rivalry between Superman and Luthor continue, but it looks like the LuthorCorp CEO will be returning with a powered-up suit that fans of the comics will be excited to see on the big screen.

For those eager for more Superman action, however, they won’t have to wait so long. Supergirl is scheduled to hit theaters in 2026, featuring the further adventures of Milly Alcock’s titular character teased at the end of Gunn’s movie. There will also be a body horror DCU movie titled Clayface based on the Batman villain of the same name.

As such, there will be plenty of other fleshed-out pieces of the DC Universe, including the ongoing series Peacemaker, by the time Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9, 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional DCU updates as we have them. It’s definitely an exciting time for DC fans.