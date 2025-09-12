Marvel Kills Off MCU Character In Surprise Move

Marvel made a surprising move with a familiar MCU character for one of their latest projects. As it turns out, the studio made the decision to kill off the familiar hero. Of course, Marvel seems to always have a card up their sleeve when such decisions are made.

The death of this particular MCU character was revealed in a trailer for an all-new Marvel project. The new project, a television series, will be unlike anything we’ve seen from the MCU so far. Its mature rating and unabashed violence will make it a series that won’t hold back, and this character’s death is proof of that.

Of course, with the franchise’s current saga, there are all sorts of loopholes for bringing back characters – or doing the complete opposite and killing them off. For this particular series, however, they’ll be doing the latter. It’s definitely an interesting decision especially considering recent MCU events.

The new project, Marvel Zombies, is an animated miniseries based on the comic events of the same name. It follows the events of the animated Disney Plus series What If…?, which first showcased the existence of a Marvel Zombies universe in the MCU. Many fan-favorite characters from the franchise were depicted, and now the first trailer for the adaptation reveals even more, including Ghost.

Unfortunately for Ghost, who recently became an even bigger fan-favorite with her latest appearance in Thunderbolts, it looks like she might not make it out of Marvel Zombies. The character is shown being killed off by a variant of Blade, one that is not voiced by Mahershala Ali but also happens to be the Fist of Khonshu in this universe. The variant, fittingly enough, goes by the name Blade Knight.

The zombified and animated counterpart is killed by Blade Knight, and furthermore, the moment is witnessed by Yelena, Red Guardian, and Ms. Marvel. While fans might be disappointed to see Ghost killed off, the aforementioned characters looked at the event as a symbol of hope.

Here’s the clip:

Blade fighting Ghost in the new ‘MARVEL ZOMBIES’ series pic.twitter.com/Z9bzlJclxO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 2, 2025

Fans will be able to see Marvel Zombies when the animated series hits Disney Plus on September 24, 2025. As for what happens to Ghost and other characters in the MCU, we’ll have to see what happens when the project finally drops. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Marvel Cinematic Universe updates as we have them.