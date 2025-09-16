A24 Likely To Win ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Film And TV Rights

The creators of 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre had no idea what impact it would have. The film has unleashed a whirlwind of follow-ups in the decades since its release, and there are no signs of slowing even with the mixed reception of Netflix’s 2022 reboot. In fact, genre label A24 is now likely to win the film and TV rights to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise.

With sequels, prequels, and remakes all held under the franchise’s very big umbrella, it can be difficult to see where the story could go from here. As it turns out, however, there may already be plans to reinvent the property for not just one but two different mediums. With access to both the film and TV rights, fans could not only get a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, but a television series as well.

Here’s what was shared by Deadline via TheInsneider as far as the rights and potential TV series are concerned:

“Sources say that A24 is winning the film and TV rights for Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which were up for auction and had a handful of bidders. First up would be a series from JT Mollner, Roy Lee and Glen Powell,” while the outlet adds that “the latter will not star.”

It’s worth noting that, as of this writing, “the deal hasn’t closed yet.” However, A24, who are also involved with a television adaptation of the Friday the 13th film franchise titled Crystal Lake, are said to have “pole position.” The label is obviously interested in expanding beyond their traditionally original catalogue to pursue some major franchise IPs.

As mentioned, a feature film could also be on the docket. One of the producers involved with the A24 package, Roy Lee, has also shown interest in doing a new film albeit with Netflix. This would mark the streamer’s second endeavor with the franchise since 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a direct albeit ambiguous sequel to the original 1974 film.

Leatherface, the most recurring antagonist throughout the film series, has proven to be one of cinema’s most enduring icons. It’s no surprise that Hollywood is eager to get their hands on the character. With a studio like A24 behind a new project, fans will potentially be just as eager to see where the franchise goes next. As such, we’ll have to see what happens, and whether or not A24 can secure the deal.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise and the potential involvement of A24 as we have them. Last year marked the franchise’s 50th anniversary, so it’s quite endearing to see that the brand is just as popular as ever.