Blade Makes MCU Debut – Without Mahershala Ali

One Marvel character that fans have been anxious to see make their MCU debut for years now has been Blade. Of course, Mahershala Ali voiced the character for a quick cameo in Eternals, but fans want to see the character physically appear on screen. Now Blade has made his MCU debut in that very way – albeit without Mahershala Ali.

Ali has been attached to play the character in the MCU since Marvel Studios announced a Blade movie in 2019. The film will be the fourth film based on the character following the trilogy that starred Wesley Snipes as Blade, a role he even reprised in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Fans were surprised to see Snipes return before Ali even had his chance to shine, and now it looks like the MCU’s Blade is here, though Ali still hasn’t been given the opportunity.

Fans can get a glimpse of the MCU’s Blade in the below trailer:

The TV-MA Disney Plus series will be a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically because it adapts the iconic Marvel Zombies storylines from Marvel Comics. While it isn’t exactly the MCU we tend to see in live-action, similar to the events told in What If…?, it’s still a major step forward for the franchise’s take on Blade.

Of course, these animated shows often replace the live-action MCU cast members with voice actors, and that happens to be the case with Blade. Ali will not be voicing the character but rather Todd Williams. So while fans won’t have the opportunity to see Ali play the part, they do get to see Blade physically interacting with other MCU characters, and this trailer shows him literally slicing apart his enemies which shows it won’t be watering down the character at all from his Wesley Snipes counterpart.

Fans will be able to see the premiere of Marvel Zombies via Disney Plus on September 24. Hopefully it does a good job at not only adapting its source material, but giving Blade the opportunity to shine, even if it’s without Ali as the character. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional MCU updates as we have them.