Netflix Losing Major Movies In October

Netflix is still the leading streaming service and subscribers are no doubt eager for the upcoming October lineup. In addition to the titles joining the service for the month, however, there will be plenty of titles taken off. In fact, there will be numerous major movies removed from Netflix once October comes around.
This process isn’t anything new. Streaming services generally license most of their content, which means they can only offer titles for a select amount of time before they return home or go to a different platform like Disney Plus. It does make it difficult for subscribers that limit the amount of streaming services they have, however, and therefore losing a title from one can make it quite some time before they can view it again.
Now, as shared via Netflix’s newsletter, here is the complete list of movies that will be removed from Netflix beginning on October 1, 2025:
Leaving 10/1/25
- A Million Ways to Die in the West
- A Night at the Roxbury
- American Graffiti
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- Antz
- Big Daddy
- Billy Madison
- Blades of Glory
- Born on the Fourth of July
- The Blues Brothers
- Dazed and Confused
- The Departed
- Dune
- Focus
- Friday Night Lights
- Good Burger
- Grown Ups
- Grown Ups 2
- Krampus
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Neighbors
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
- Old School
- Road Trip
- Rudy
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Talk to Me
- Wayne’s World
- Wayne’s World 2
- White Collar: Seasons 1-6
- Zoolander
Leaving 10/16/25
- Circle
Leaving 10/20/25
- Anyone But You
Leaving 10/23/25
- Empire Records
Leaving 10/24/25
- The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
It’s an impressive lineup of films and even a handful of shows to see removed from Netflix next month. The majority of titles include major comedies and action films, as well as entire franchises such as the Rush Hour trilogy, so it will definitely impact some subscribers’ viewing habits. On the bright side, there will also be new titles added, so hopefully the fresh lineup will make up for what’s gone.
Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional news regarding Netflix and what titles may be leaving or arriving to the popular streaming service. It’s possible that some of these titles will be added back sooner rather than later, especially seeing as how popular some of these movies can be. Hopefully, however, their absence won’t inconvenience subscribers too much when October comes around.