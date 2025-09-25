Netflix Losing Major Movies In October

Netflix is still the leading streaming service and subscribers are no doubt eager for the upcoming October lineup. In addition to the titles joining the service for the month, however, there will be plenty of titles taken off. In fact, there will be numerous major movies removed from Netflix once October comes around.

This process isn’t anything new. Streaming services generally license most of their content, which means they can only offer titles for a select amount of time before they return home or go to a different platform like Disney Plus. It does make it difficult for subscribers that limit the amount of streaming services they have, however, and therefore losing a title from one can make it quite some time before they can view it again.

Now, as shared via Netflix’s newsletter, here is the complete list of movies that will be removed from Netflix beginning on October 1, 2025:

Leaving 10/1/25

A Million Ways to Die in the West

A Night at the Roxbury

American Graffiti

American Pie

American Pie 2

Antz

Big Daddy

Billy Madison

Blades of Glory

Born on the Fourth of July

The Blues Brothers

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Dune

Focus

Friday Night Lights

Good Burger

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Krampus

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Old School

Road Trip

Rudy

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Talk to Me

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Zoolander

Leaving 10/16/25

Circle

Leaving 10/20/25

Anyone But You

Leaving 10/23/25

Empire Records

Leaving 10/24/25

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

It’s an impressive lineup of films and even a handful of shows to see removed from Netflix next month. The majority of titles include major comedies and action films, as well as entire franchises such as the Rush Hour trilogy, so it will definitely impact some subscribers’ viewing habits. On the bright side, there will also be new titles added, so hopefully the fresh lineup will make up for what’s gone.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional news regarding Netflix and what titles may be leaving or arriving to the popular streaming service. It’s possible that some of these titles will be added back sooner rather than later, especially seeing as how popular some of these movies can be. Hopefully, however, their absence won’t inconvenience subscribers too much when October comes around.