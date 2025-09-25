‘Star Wars’ Star Shares His 5 Changes To Fix Sequel Trilogy

The Star Wars film franchise became increasingly divisive in the years after the original trilogy. As such, fans initially looked forward to the sequel trilogy that would have returned to the characters and plotlines that were missed for decades. The outcome, however, was not what fans wanted – and now one Star Wars star has shared his five ideal changes to fix the sequel trilogy.

The trajectory of the Star Wars sequel trilogy is a fascinating timeline to follow. The first installment, The Force Awakens, was well-received even if fans felt it was a little too “safe” or repetitive of elements from the original Star Wars movie later retitled A New Hope. Still, fans were excited by the tease of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker for the film’s sequel, though The Last Jedi turned out to be too subversive for everyone’s enjoyment. The final installment, The Rise of Skywalker, sat somewhere in between and fans agreed it was an underwhelming conclusion.

Now, according to John Boyega who played Finn throughout the trilogy, he understands what fans would have wanted to see. He stated as much in an appearance at Florida Supercon 2025 via Popverse. Here’s how he would implement these fixes:

“First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We’re not doing that. The first thing we’re going to do is fulfill their story, fulfill their legacy. We’re going to make a good moment of handing on the baton,” he said. “Our new characters will not be OP’d in these movies. They won’t just grab stuff and know what to do with it. No. You’ve got to struggle like every other character in this franchise. I’d do that.”

Boyega further teases what he would do with the overall plot:

“I’d look to the Old Republic stories and see what we can add to the continuation of that. I would definitely want to see Force Unleashed stories in there. I would try to expand the Star Wars universe as much as possible while respecting the lore. If we’re expanding the lore, we have to do it in within the respective boundaries that stay true. But Luke Skywalker wouldn’t be disappearing on a rock. Hell no. Standing there and he’s, like, a projector? I would want to give those characters way more way more.”

It’s certainly disappointing that the Star Wars sequel trilogy couldn’t have been as successful as fans hoped. However, there have been numerous projects in the years since, and many of which have become fan-favorites. While the sequel trilogy didn’t connect with audiences, it’s clear there’s still potential for the franchise’s future, and we’ll have to see what comes of it next. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more Star Wars news as we have it.