‘The Long Walk’ Outperforms Classic Stephen King Movie At The Box Office

Author Stephen King led to the creation of many iconic movies based on his stories over the years. One of his earliest stories, The Long Walk, has finally been adapted for the big screen. The new Stephen King adaptation is actually performing so well, in fact, that it’s outperforming another classic adaptation at the box office.

For those unfamiliar, The Long Walk is based on King’s 1979 novel of the same name published under his Richard Bachman pseudonym. Its history goes further, in fact, as King began writing it in the 1960s before he started publishing books with Carrie in 1974.

As such, fans have been eager to see an adaptation for decades, and now they’re showing their support at the box office. The support has been so strong that in addition to its positive critical reception, it has currently made $31.7 million globally at the time of this writing.

This $31.7 million gross actually puts it ahead of a different King adaptation that is still considered to this day to be one of, if not the best adaptation of his work. This film, released in 1994, is The Shawshank Redemption and it only earned $28.3 million globally during its original run at the box office.

While The Long Walk is a popular story with fans of King, it obviously isn’t as popular as The Shining or ‘Salem’s Lot, so it’s exciting to see how well it’s doing at the box office. Now that it’s actually beaten one of the greatest King adaptations of all-time – it’ll be exciting to see where else the film goes from here.

The Long Walk was directed by Constantine director Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by JT Mollner. The cast includes Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Joshua Odjick, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill.

Fans can currently see The Long Walk in theaters. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest Stephen King news as we have them. With quite a few other Stephen King adaptations on the way, it’s exciting to see what else will have the opportunity to succeed at the box office.