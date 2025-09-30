Donald Trump Confirms Plans For 100% Tariffs On Movies Outside The U.S.

Donald Trump has been involved with numerous changes since becoming United States president this year. Some of his proposed changes revolve around the Hollywood filmmaking industry – and now Trump has confirmed his stance to impose 100% tariffs on movies produced outside of the United States.

The Hollywood industry features plenty of international movies made outside of the United States just as much as it does movies from our own country. Nevertheless, the market could soon change, as Trump has confirmed his latest plans for tariffs on international movies.

Here’s what Trump stated in his Truth Social post via Deadline:

“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby.’ California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit. Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

This lines up with previous statements made by Trump and his intentions to charge tariffs for international film productions. Similarly, however, it leaves people wondering how exactly these tariffs will be paid since movies are different from traditional goods. There are more complicated legal webs behind these productions and oftentimes American productions are shot overseas, so there are certainly a fair number of issues that likely need to be addressed before tariffs will come into play.

Of course, it’ll likely be a tactic that will be faced with backlash and controversy. As mentioned, international films play a large role in the industry, and so do American productions shot in other countries. So whatever Trump decides to do – it’ll be something that won’t be accepted lightly.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this situation as we have them. It’s unclear how Trump plans to impose tariffs on international movies, but if he’s still adamant about doing so, then we may have more details in the near future.