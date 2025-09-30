Former WWE Star Braun Strowman In Talks To Play Jason Voorhees

The Friday the 13th franchise, under the Jason Universe label, has been gradually coming back to life. With a new short film titled Sweet Revenge and an upcoming TV series titled Crystal Lake, fans are still looking forward to more traditional Friday the 13th movies as well. Now it looks like former WWE star Braun Strowman is in talks to play Jason Voorhees for one of these new projects.

It’s unknown what new project, exactly, Strowman could be involved with. The TV series is more of a prequel with Callum Vinson playing a young version of Jason. As for feature films, while they are said to be working on a new movie, it’s been far too early to share any real details. Therefore, it’s difficult to determine what Strowman could be potentially involved with.

As shared in an interview with Collider, however, talks are still happening. This would certainly be an exciting opportunity for fans to see a very different actor take on the role. Strowman himself says he would “gladly shave this bear off to play that character.”

Here’s what else he shared about playing Jason Voorhees:

“There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency,” he confirmed. “If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees.”

It looks like there have been some difficulty in figuring out the logistics for the project. However, if all goes well, Strowman seems confident that he could play Jason Voorhees. As mentioned, it’s unclear what project he would offer himself to, but at 6’8″ he would be one of the biggest interpretations of the character to date.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Friday the 13th franchise and any upcoming Jason Universe projects as we have them. Though unconfirmed, it sounds like Braun Strowman is a serious contender to play Jason Voorhees and it should shed some light on what fans can expect to see from the franchise’s future.