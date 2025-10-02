Hulu Cancels Beloved Series After One Season

It’s only been six months since a popular and beloved series was added to Hulu. Sadly, it’s been confirmed that Hulu has officially canceled the series after releasing only one season on their streaming platform.

The show’s first and only season lasted for a total of ten episodes. Naturally, fans were hoping for a larger number with a potential second season renewal, but it looks like that won’t be happening.

Interestingly, the series was positively received on ratings sites like Rotten Tomatoes and it also received several Emmy nominations. It’s unknown why Hulu decided the series has to be canceled as a result, but it seems likely tied to possible viewership numbers or other logistic reasons.

While those who viewed the showed enjoyed it, there just might not have been enough people viewing it to begin with.

The show’s co-creator Max Mutchnick confirmed as much via Instagram. Here’s what he shared:

“Ten great episodes… Not enough,” Mutchnick shared, referring to the series Mid-Century Modern. “But we loved making every single one of them,” he continued. “We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.”

Fans have definitely expressed their feelings about Mid-Century Modern being canceled. On the comments for Mutchnick’s post, many fans shared similar sentiments praising the series and expressing confusion regarding the decision not to renew the series.

For those unfamiliar with the comedy series, it’s been positively compared to the hit series Golden Girls, with a trio of three gay best friends “of a certain age” retiring in Palm Springs together. Cast members included Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham, and the late Linda Lavin who played Sybil Schneiderman before passing away in December 2024.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more news regarding the latest canceled shows and those that have been fortunately renewed. As for now, subscribers can watch the one and only season of Mid-Century Modern via Hulu.