‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Rumored To Include Long-Awaited Marvel Hero Team-Up

The new Spider-Man movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day is promising a number of exciting character dynamics. Now it looks like the upcoming MCU movie could also feature a long-awaited superhero team-up between Tom Holland’s Peter Parker aka Spider-Man and a frequent ally from Marvel’s comic books.

Fans have requested more comic-accurate storylines for the MCU’s Spider-Man series since Tom Holland’s take on the character was first introduced to the MCU. Only in recent years, however, has the foundation been set for some of these comic book storylines to come to life.

For example, fans will see Jon Bernthal’s Punisher join the fray alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. As if that wasn’t enough, however, a new rumor via Nuke the Fridge suggests that this is only a fragment of what we can expect to see in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Here’s what the outlet claims to have heard regarding Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the alleged superhero team-up:

“A reliable source casually told me — not realizing what an insane spoiler that was. They said, ‘Charlie will be heading over there to film Spider-Man,'” the site claims, “The funny part is they had no clue I’m a fan or that I’d even care. I didn’t react at all in the moment, so if this ever makes it out, they’ll never know it came from me. And to be fair, they never actually said not to share it.”

The reference to Charlie is none other than Charlie Cox, the actor known for playing Daredevil in a number of MCU projects, including a cameo of his alter-ego Matt Murdock for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now it looks like Marvel Studios is paying off the cameo by having Daredevil properly interact with Peter Parker’s Spider-Man – if the rumor is to be believed.

While the rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, it has been confirmed that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will be part of the film, and he’s already a less likely candidate than Charlie Cox. As such, we very well could see this long-awaited superhero team-up between Spider-Man and Daredevil finally take shape in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional MCU updates as we have them.