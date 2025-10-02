Universal Reportedly Wants ‘The Mummy’ Sequel With Brendan Fraser

Fans of Brendan Fraser likely first noticed the actor in the 1999 hit The Mummy. Though the franchise was relatively short-lived, it looks like Universal is rumored to want a new sequel to The Mummy with actor Brendan Fraser reprising his role as Rick O’Connell.

The 1999 action-adventure film was an unexpected remake of the original 1932 horror movie The Mummy from Universal. The unexpected blend of action and comedy led to a very different film, one that audiences responded to quite positively, and it led to two sequels, a spin-off prequel series under the Scorpion King banner, and an animated series.

Now, according to insider Daniel Richtman, Universal is possibly considering it time to reboot the franchise with a brand-new sequel. Brendan Fraser has been enjoying a rejuvenated success in Hollywood over the last few years, and fans have been happy to support him, so it would be great timing to cash-in on the nostalgia and revive the Mummy brand.

Richtman doesn’t have much else to share on the matter, but it seems to be a different direction from past reports that Universal was exploring the possibility of another prequel to The Mummy. Obviously Richtman’s claims haven’t been confirmed either way, but it could mean that the alleged prequel wasn’t working out.

It’s been a tough time for Universal’s Mummy IP, with the Fraser-led franchise becoming dormant, the 2017 attempt at a reboot for the ill-fated Dark Universe flopping at the box office, and nothing else official in the years since. Of course, the IP is still one of Hollywood’s biggest titles, so one way or another there will certainly be more from the studio.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding a new sequel to The Mummy and any other potential developments as we have them. Fans would definitely love to see Brendan Fraser return to his role as Rick O’Connell – and even he himself has supported the idea in the past.