‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’ Review: A Blunt Take On Motherhood

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of films about motherhood. In my opinion, those in the horror and indie genres tend to give the subject its due. These genres take the topic, put it under a realistic lens, and avoid sugarcoating it. The Babadook and Nightbitch provide the right amount of nuance and challenges to help the audience understand what it means to be a mother. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You does the same with its astounding performance from Rose Byrne, sharp writing from Mary Bronstein, and top-notch directing from the filmmaker.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, written and directed by Bronstein, stars Byrne as Linda, a mother stretched thin. Linda and her daughter (Delaney Quinn), who is suffering from stomach illness, come home one day to find the place flooded and a giant hole in their ceiling. Weeks later, the two are living in a hotel until the repairs are complete. Linda juggles her daughter’s illness, her patient Caroline (Danielle Macdonald), who suffers from postpartum depression (PPD), and an absent husband. On top of that, Linda deals with a less-than-helpful therapist (Conan O’Brien), and her child’s doctor set unrealistic goals for her health.

All of this brings Linda to the brink of a nervous breakdown that would make her feel like she’s in a Safdie Brothers film.

The film’s biggest strengths come from the perfect combination of Byrne’s performance and Bronstein’s writing. Byrne has been in this game for decades, and the actor uses her experience to give possibly her best performance. Her skills give the character the depth and nuance that are essential to convey Linda’s genuine inner struggle. Linda is on this slow-moving trajectory, like a metaphorical car crash that collides significantly in the third act.

Byrne showcases this by giving the right amount of expression and look within her eyes, which I’ve seen in many women in my life. With every scene, the actor offers an authentic portrayal that allows me to embrace her small victories and truly sympathize when life beats her down. All these plot points and hurdles snowball into the most poignant scenes near the end of the film. Linda’s forward momentum to that big nervous breakdown ramps up into the third act. Byrne takes this opportunity to make me feel like I’m subconsciously white-knuckling to a collision with a tidal wave that her character literally runs into.

Of course, none of this would be possible with the masterful writing and directing of Bronstein.

Bronstein’s sophomore film, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, showcases a tour de force writing by a filmmaker who should be applauded. Bronstein injects the script with so much heart by utilizing her personal experience of caring for an ill child. Those experiences gave the story a unique perspective, which Bronstien shared during a sold-out Q&A at this year’s Beyond Fest at American Cinematheque. Consequently, the filmmaker was able to find the humor in her real-life situation and incorporate those moments into If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. It made the story easy to digest and gave mothers something to relate to.

Undoubtedly, Bronstein’s story beats provide the filmmaker with several great chances to showcase stunning shots in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Bronstein keeps the majority of the shots from medium to close-ups. These shots give the film a truly intimate look and feel that’s needed for this kind of story. However, numerous artistic or beautiful shots are captured when the director uses the proper lighting to convey Linda’s state of mind. In addition, there are several scenes where Linda starts to dream, meditate, or hallucinate, which elevate the movie to another level. It’s a welcome way to pump the brakes on If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, which gave me a hard look at Linda’s mindset.

I’ll sadly admit that I had never heard of Mary Bronstein before seeing the movie. However, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You told me that I should always keep my ear to the ground for her next project. The filmmaker’s artistic eye and skillful direction bring out the best in the cast, especially Byrne. The movie will stay with you well after the credits and hopefully make you appreciate the mothers out there just a little bit more.

Grade: A