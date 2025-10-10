‘A Minecraft Movie’ Sequel Officially Announced

The domestic and worldwide box office success of the video game adaptation A Minecraft Movie has unsurprisingly led to the announcement of a sequel. The 2025 blockbuster grossed $957.8 million worldwide at the box office this year with a $150 million budget. As such, a sequel will be coming our way in 2027.

As shared by Variety, Warner Bros. has stated that details for the upcoming sequel our being kept “deep in the mine for now.” However, they were able to confirm the return of director Jared Hess who will also once again co-write the screenplay with Chris Galletta.

The below social media post from the Minecraft Movie page on X further confirmed the sequel’s release date. Along with the following caption, they included an image of pickaxes and a crafting table as a tease for what’s to come in 2027:

Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/9myRslRG4c — A Minecraft Movie (@AMinecraftMovie) October 9, 2025

If the follow-up does as well as its predecessor, then it could be safe to say that Warner Bros has another franchise on their hands. The first film had an impressive cast which included Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge. It’s unknown if they’ll be returning for the follow-up, though it’s certainly possible, so we may have more casting details heading into 2026.

At the time of this writing, A Minecraft Movie managed to become the second highest-grossing Hollywood movie in 2025 – followed only by the live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation. The Minecraft video game property always had a lot of potential, with viewers both old and young, so A Minecraft Movie seems to have

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the sequel to A Minecraft Movie as we have them. For now, fans will certainly be excited to know that the film’s original creative team will be returning to helm the follow-up.