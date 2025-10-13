Jason Blum Confirms Blumhouse No Longer Has Rights To ‘Halloween’ Franchise

The Halloween film franchise enjoyed a major revival with the release of Blumhouse’s Halloween in 2018. The film, distributed by Universal Pictures, grossed $259.9 million at the worldwide box office with a $10 million budget. Two less successful sequels were released, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, and now Blumhouse boss Jason Blum has confirmed they no longer have the rights to the Halloween franchise.

The divisive trilogy of Blumhouse movies were intended as a direct line of sequels to 1978’s original Halloween. While the first endeavor was quite successful, the sequels faced criticisms and declining box office results, though the COVID-19 pandemic at the time was partially to blame and the films were released simultaneously on Peacock.

Ultimately, it developed into an endeavor that’s seemingly left everyone underwhelmed, and fans are anxious for what will come next from the Halloween franchise. While Jason Blum would certainly like to be involved with the property’s future, however, he explained to Variety that’s not currently the case.

“We don’t own the rights anymore. I had a three-picture deal. But I would do another Halloween movie.”

As with all entries in the Halloween franchise, no matter how poorly received, the latter two Blumhouse movies still have their fans. For the franchise’s future, however, the rightsholders seem to be exploring more appealing avenues. In fact, the most recent reports included mention of a television series more closely following the original film from John Carpenter.

Though at this time, updates have been scarce, so it remains to be seen what happens with Halloween going forward. We do have a new video game on the way, however, so Michael Myers won’t be leaving fans behind any time soon. As such, we’ll have to see what happens with the long-running slasher franchise, and whether or not Blumhouse somehow becomes involved yet again.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Halloween film franchise as we have them. As for now, it looks like fans that weren’t happy with Blumhouse’s trilogy of sequels won’t have much to worry about on that front.