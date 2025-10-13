Robert Englund Recommends Five Of His Own Horror Movies For Halloween

Actor Robert Englund has been involved with some incredible horror movies throughout his career – in addition to the classic A Nightmare on Elm Street film series. Now Robert Englund is recommending five of his own horror movies for fans to watch during the Halloween season.

As one of the most iconic movie monsters in history, fans are always happy to listen to Englund, and his five suggestions are certainly worth watching this October. Excitingly enough, many of these picks may be lesser known to fans who mostly only know him from his work on the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

The five picks, shared by Robert Englund who recommended the movies via Instagram, are as follows:

The Last Showing

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon

The Midnight Man

Urban Legend

Freddy vs Jason

Fans should certainly do themselves the favor and watch these great picks from Robert Englund for Halloween. Obviously Freddy vs Jason is the last time Englund played Freddy Krueger for the big screen, making it a straightforward choice, but the other titles are all underseen or underappreciated examples of his work.

For example, Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon casts Robert Englund as Doc Halloran, a complete opposite from his more traditional slasher roles. As Halloran, Englund’s goal is to hunt down the titular Leslie Vernon, an unusual role for Englund that notably channels Donald Pleasence’s Dr. Loomis from the Halloween franchise.

The other three suggestions are just great examples of Englund’s career following his role as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street. Between maniacs and doctors, Englund has proven himself to be a very capable actor over the decades, and these films all illustrate his range in one form or another.

With more than forty years having passed since Robert Englund first played Freddy Krueger, the iconic star has certainly left his mark on the horror genre. While fans celebrate the recent release of the original seven Elm Street films on 4K, watching these other films Englund starred in are a great way to further pay tribute to the star and have a fun, spooky Halloween season.