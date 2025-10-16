Kiss Co-Founder Ace Frehley Dead At Age 74

A devastating announcement has been shared in the music world today. Sadly, Kiss co-founder and lead guitarist Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley has officially been confirmed dead at age 74.

Frehley’s history began with the band when Kiss first started in 1973. He created his persona as The Spaceman aka Space Ace for his initial run with the band until 1982. He later reunited with Kiss after having a solo career and once again played with the legendary rock band from 1996 until 2002.

A statement from Frehley’s family confirmed his passing as shared via Variety:

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley’s cause of death is said to be related to injuries he sustained during a fall last month. As such, it’s definitely disappointing to hear of the death of such an icon in the music world. Of course, in addition to his work with Kiss, he’s left behind an impressive body of work that fans will no doubt continue to enjoy.

As mentioned, Frehley’s career went beyond the world of music, as he had his own band named Frehley’s Comet during his initial absence from Kiss. His work outside of Kiss even found a release as recently as this year with the release of his solo studio album Origins Vol. 3.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any potential updates on this situation as we have them. For now, however, fans will no doubt want to remember Ace Frehley with some of their favorite Kiss songs or albums in addition to his own solo work.