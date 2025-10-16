Two Marvel Villains Rumored For Important MCU Roles

Marvel Studios has been trying to follow through with introducing new villains that could live up to the hype of Thanos. After gravitating towards Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom due to Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors’ legal troubles, it’s left the door open for the franchise’s next big bad. Now it looks like two Marvel villains are being rumored to have important roles in the MCU going forward.

Doctor Doom will be the main antagonist of Avengers: Doomsday. The film will be followed by the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. The franchise will then enter its next saga which includes the long-awaited X-Men reboot. Now, according to insider Daniel Richtman, we know two major villains that Marvel Studios allegedly hopes to introduce in the next MCU saga.

It’s currently unknown if these characters will play a role in the X-Men reboot or a different project – but they are, in fact, villains from the X-Men comics. Here’s what Richtman shared:

According to Richtman, the two villains that will be having important roles in the MCU’s next saga are none other than Mister Sinister and Apocalypse. The two characters are key antagonists in X-Men comic book lore. Apocalypse was previously utilized in Fox’s X-Men movie franchise while Mister Sinister was previously rumored to be part of the MCU X-Men reboot so this new rumor could line up with those early reports.

With that said, there hasn’t been any word on who will play these parts, but Richtman adds that the studio already “has some names in mind.” Hopefully we’ll have more details on that front in the near future – especially with several X-Men-adjacent projects in the works. In the meantime, this could be our first glimpse into what plans Marvel has for their next saga following the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the future involvement of the X-Men brand as we have them. If Mister Sinister and Apocalypse are used as important villains in the franchise going forward – it would certainly be an exciting new way to view the MCU and the new roster of superheroes and supervillains that will be co-existing as part of it.