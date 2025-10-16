‘Tron: Ares’ Flop May End The Franchise & Jared Leto’s Leading Man Career

The third entry in Disney‘s Tron film franchise, Tron: Ares, finally made its way to theaters. However, the film’s release was not what fans hoped for, as the long-awaited sequel only grossed $60.2 million globally during its opening weekend. With a budget at $180 million – the box office performance of Tron: Ares could be the end of the Tron movie franchise – as well as Jared Leto’s career as a leading man.

Disney’s divisive cult sci-fi series began with Tron in 1982. The ambitious film showcased some of the earliest CGI effects in cinema history. However, despite a $50 million gross with its $17 million budget, it wasn’t until 2010 that fans were treated with a follow-up in the form of Tron: Legacy.

After 28 years, Tron finally had a sequel, and after grossing $409.9 million with a $170 million budget, Tron: Legacy was similarly cited as nothing more than a cult film. It took an additional 15 years for fans to get another follow-up, Tron: Ares, but as shared via THR – it could be the last.

After referencing the film’s underperformance with its intended demographic, the outlet noted from their sources that “Tron will likely retire from the big screen.” In addition to the niche appeal of the film, some of the blame has been placed on star Jared Leto, who has received complaints since the actor was first announced as part of the project.

Jared Leto has been a popular topic of conversation in that regard given his ties to several box office flops as well as nine sexual misconduct allegations that has representatives have continued to deny. With Tron: Ares, however, his days as a leading man for blockbuster films could be over. As mentioned by one top talent manager partner:

“In a world where Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor and Benedict Cumberbatch are having a hard time getting lead roles, why would you even go to a person who can’t open a movie and who has question marks around him as a person?”

However, the talent manager also believes that Tron: Ares would have flopped regardless of its star:

“You could have had Ryan Gosling, it wasn’t going to work,” they shared. “No one asked for this reboot. If you say, ‘Tron: Ares is good, we just needed a different actor,’ you’re deluding yourself.”

It’s certainly disappointing for Tron fans who’ve become accustomed to waiting years between films to have the franchise’s narrative continue. While Tron: Ares only happened because of Jared Leto’s participation and his eagerness to drive the film forward, fans only wanted a true sequel to the original duology, and what they’ve received is a Hollywood star’s personal acting and producing vehicle.

Unfortunately, it looks like another strike against the Tron franchise, which similarly left fans hanging with the unfinished animated series Tron: Uprising. If the series is dead as far as the big screen is concerned – maybe there could still be hope on television. For now, however, given the box office – Tron: Ares looks like the end of a story that’s been decades in the making.