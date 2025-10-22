‘Friday The 13th’ Series ‘Crystal Lake’ Wraps Production

Friday the 13th fans have been waiting since 2009’s ill-fated reboot for a franchise comeback. Now, nearing two decades later, the next major iteration of the franchise has wrapped production. According to Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, the new prequel series to Friday the 13th has concluded production.

The development of Crystal Lake has been just as rocky as the overall franchise throughout the years. However, once Kane took over as showrunner and the launch of the Jason Universe brand followed, Crystal Lake apparently saw a rather smooth production. In fact, Kane had nothing but great things to say about the cast and crew of the series following the show’s wrap party.

Here’s what he shared in addition to confirming that the show’s first season is “(almost sorta not quite) done and dusted,” teasing that there’s only a little more work left to be completed:

“CRYSTAL LAKE wrap party was epic! I’m madly in love with and totally in awe of this stellar bunch of artists and humans. A fella couldn’t ask for a more talented and wonderful group of collaborators. S1 (almost sorta not quite) done and dusted. More please and thank you. #crystallake #a24 #nbcpeacock”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Kane (@bradcalebkane)

Images from the Crystal Lake wrap party notably include series star Linda Cardellini. As fans should already know, Cardellini plays Pamela Voorhees in Crystal Lake. Pamela was the antagonist of the original Friday the 13th movie in 1980, seeking revenge for the death of her son Jason, and serving as the catalyst for Jason’s rampage in almost every film since.

Many fans are curious to see how Jason Voorhees and the mythology of the overall franchise will be portrayed in Crystal Lake. After all, the movies frequently swap between realistic motivations for Jason and those of a supernatural quality. By the end of the original continuity, Jason was literally fighting with Robert Englund’s A Nightmare on Elm Street villain Freddy Krueger, so the possibilities are certainly endless.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Crystal Lake. For now, the series is expected to premiere sometime next year via Peacock.