Jason Statham Returns In ‘The Beekeeper 2’ First Look

Actor Jason Statham starred in an exciting new hit in 2024 with The Beekeeper. The action thriller earned $162.6 million worldwide with a $40 million budget. Due to its success, a sequel has been greenlit, and now our first look at The Beekeeper 2 with Jason Statham returning in the titular role has been revealed.

Amazon MGM Studios distributed the first movie in the United States in 2024 which revolves around Statham’s character, Adam Clay, who operates as a beekeeper following his retirement as a government assassin. Of course, he is brought out of retirement, leading him on a trail of revenge and high-stakes action.

In addition to the film’s financial success, The Beekeeper was also critically praised, and so a sequel isn’t surprising. Interestingly, while Jason Statham will reprise his role for The Beekeeper 2, director Timo Tjahjanto is set to replace David Ayer behind the camera. Ayer previously directed the first film.

“Round 2,” Tjahjanto writes, “#Beekeeper2.” The image features Statham and Tjahjanto next to one another preparing for the follow-up’s production.

Outside of this first look at The Beekeeper 2, many details regarding the sequel are being kept under wraps, including the film’s plot. However, given the nature of the first film, it will certainly be something to surprise fans and offer them yet another level to the intensity and over-the-top action that made The Beekeeper such a success last year.

Timo Tjahjanto is certainly an exciting choice to helm the follow-up in place of David Ayer, especially knowing his experience in directing intense action sequences. Similarly, while Kurt Wimmer wrote the first movie, Umair Aleem will be taking over the screenplay for the sequel.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding The Beekeeper 2 as we have them. Now that the first look at production for the film has been released, further confirming the involvement of star Jason Statham and director Timo Tjahjanto, it’ll be exciting to see how the sequel progresses and what’s in store for fans.