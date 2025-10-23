Ethan Hawke Shares His Pitch For ‘Black Phone 3’

Fans have been flocking to the theater to support Black Phone 2. The new Blumhouse horror movie has already become a hit at the box office. Ethan Hawke reprises his role as The Grabber for the sequel, and while it seems to have been a fully-rounded follow-up, fans are already eager for more. As such, Ethan Hawke has shared his own pitch for Black Phone 3.

Hawke, who plays the antagonistic villain The Grabber in both Black Phone movies, has already seen quite the evolution for his character throughout the duology. Naturally, the third film would have to up the ante, and Hawke has just the idea in mind to do so. Of course, it’s unknown if it’s what director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill would also have in mind, but Hawke’s take is certainly interesting.

Here’s what Hawke shared while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, noting that his Black Phone 3 pitch is inspired by other screenplays penned by Derrickson and Cargill:

“I’ve read other scripts that [Derrickson and Cargill] worked on, even Doctor Strange,” Hawke said. “Genre’s a great place to play, and every genre is kind of a sequel, in a way, because you’re building off such preexisting expectations. I would like to go to hell with the Grabber. That’s what I’d like to do. I’d like to get to know him. That would be my dream for the third one, to let it be a character piece about what made him, who he is now, and how he’s haunting other people’s dreams.”

It’s unknown if that’s how a third Black Phone movie would play out or not according to Derrickson and Cargill. After all, they would likely have the final say. Knowing how Black Phone 2 expands the concept of the original film, however, it might not be that far off. Either way, it’s a good sign that Hawke enjoys the role so much, and it seems likely he’d return for a third entry if the right screenplay was put together.

As for now, fans can currently see Black Phone 2 in theaters. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Black Phone franchise as we have them. At this rate, Ethan Hawke’s character The Grabber is becoming a full-fledged horror icon.