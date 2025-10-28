Classic Movie Franchise Removed From Disney Plus

It looks like a classic movie franchise is leaving Disney Plus. This series has a very clear distribution history, so seeing where it’s now ended up can be very surprising for fans. Especially as it will now require at least two streaming platforms to watch the entirety of this franchise.

As mentioned, this particular movie franchise has had an interesting history. Disney purchased the studio behind the franchise which gave them ownership of the property. This also includes its most recent installment which is still available on Disney Plus.

While this final installment of this classic movie franchise is still available on Disney Plus, the rest of its associated franchise has moved to an interesting competitor – and it’s not Paramount Plus, the previous owners of the property prior to Disney’s acquisition.

The original four installments in the Indiana Jones series – Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull are often shared between Paramount Plus and Disney Plus. The licenses for these four films are usually shared between the two platforms because one distributed the films while the other owns Lucasfilm and the fifth entry.

Surprisingly, however, it looks like a new deal has been made and now the Indiana Jones franchise has left Disney Plus outside of Dial of Destiny. It can be quite jarring for fans who’ve become accustomed to having the whole franchise on Disney Plus or, on occasion, through Paramount Plus. Though we know how these rights issues tend to play out these days.

As such, it looks like the original four Indiana Jones films are now available to stream on Amazon’s streaming service. It’s definitely surprising to see the classic entries unavailable on both Disney Plus and Paramount Plus and somehow available via Prime Video. Interestingly, they did appear on the platform last year around this time as well beginning on October 1, 2024 – so perhaps there’s some kind of pattern here.

It’s likely that the franchise will move back to Paramount Plus or Disney Plus in the next few months. For now, however, if fans want to watch the original entries in the film franchise that were distributed via Paramount – then Prime Video will be your go-to. And, if you have a desire to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, then you’ll need Disney Plus for that final outing.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending titles on streaming as we have them. The complicated history of the Indiana Jones franchise is just one example of how important it is to keep track of these titles and where they might end up next.