‘Stranger Things’ Finale Theatrical Release Confirmed With Warning For Fans

The final season of the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things is upon us – leading fans to share their thoughts on the series as they await the new season and the overall finale of the series. Recent rumors suggested that the final episode could even get a theatrical release, something which was turned down at first, though co-showrunner Ross Duffer has now confirmed the news of a theatrical release albeit with a warning for Stranger Things fans.

Fans have spent nearly a decade with the beloved cast of Stranger Things. With such strong attachments to these characters and their storylines, there are plenty of expectations for the final season and the show’s finale. Duffer has now confirmed that it will be an emotional event with his warning. For fans that don’t mind crying in public, however, he urges them to see it on the big screen.

Here’s what he shared on Instagram:

“The finale. Theaters. New Year’s Eve. This is something my brother and I have dreamed about for years. If you don’t mind crying in front of strangers, GO. And if you’re in LA… maybe we’ll see you there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Duffer (@rossduffer)

What’s more, the announcement was teased with an image of Lucas and Max. Specifically, it’s the drawing that the two characters used to ask one another out. They were already left with quite a dramatic cliffhanger by the time the show’s fourth season ended, so it’s definitely a hint at how emotional fans will be by the time the fifth season comes to an end.

The fifth season of Stranger Things is scheduled to premiere with the first four episodes on November 26, 2025 just before Thanksgiving. The following three episodes will be released Christmas Day on December 25, 2025. Fans will then see the Stranger Things series finale on December 31, 2025 which will now be available both on Netflix and in theaters due to the aforementioned theatrical release.