First Trailer For ‘Scream 7’ Released

The Scream movie franchise has seen a successful revival over the last few years with the release of sequels Scream in 2022 and Scream VI in 2023. While Scream 7 got off to a rough start, however, the series is set to continue with returning franchise veteran Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. This has been confirmed in the new trailer for Scream 7 which features characters both old and new.

The two most recent installments took a slightly different approach to the franchise by following Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega as the Carpenter Sisters. While Neve Campbell’s Sidney played a supporting role in the fifth installment, she was absent for the sixth, so this new movie will redirect focus on her story while catching fans up with her new family.

Here’s the first official trailer for Scream 7:

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original two films and co-wrote the fourth, directed this new sequel. He’s taking over for late director Wes Craven who helmed the first four entries and Matt Betiinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett who co-directed the latter two. With Williamson’s closeness to the franchise, fans are certainly interested in seeing how this new sequel plays out.

In addition to the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott the cast also includes Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Roger L. Jackson, Isabel May, Joel McHale, and David Arquette. Other cast members include Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, and Jimmy Tatro. Interestingly, Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley who previously portrayed antagonists Stu Macher and Roman Bridger are also involved.

The highly-anticipated seventh installment in the Scream film franchise is scheduled to hit theaters on February 27, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated sequel as we have them. As for now, this Scream 7 trailer is an exciting glimpse at what’s to come.