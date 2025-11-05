MTV Cancels Series After 46 Seasons

MTV viewers will be shocked to learn that the network has officially canceled one of its most popular shows after 46 seasons on the air. The series ran on MTV for quite a few years, leading to one of the network’s longest-running shows that also will have the highest episode count for a MTV series.

It seems as though the cancellation was put into effect as a reported strategy by parent company Paramount to reduce costs. The company is attempting to regulate its spending following their $8 billion merger with Skydance. As such, we may see even more cancellations and changes in the future.

The outlet continues to discuss how the cancellation seems to be the result of the aforementioned merger, before teasing what other plans MTV has for the future:

“The company is working to reimagine MTV for the future, we hear, with a more curated slate featuring fresh formats, different creative voices and refreshed programming.”

Here’s what was shared on the matter via Deadline:

“Ridiculousness‘ long run has come to an end. After 14 years on the air, MTV has canceled the series, sources familiar tell Deadline.”

For those unfamiliar with Ridiculousness, the series was created and hosted by Rob Dyrdek alongside Steelo Brim and Lauren “Lolo” Wood. The format of the series revolved around viral internet videos with the reactions of Dyrdek and panelists. It began in 2011 with plans to finish airing its produced episodes through 2026. By then, the series will have ran for 50 seasons, coming to a complete close. At the time of this writing, Ridiculousness stands at 46 seasons.

It’s definitely a disappointing announcement for fans who’ve become accustomed to the series since 2011. Fortunately, the cancellation won’t be so abrupt, with some episodes still planned to be aired heading into 2026. Hopefully we’ll also have more details on MTV’s other plans in the near future.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding MTV or Paramount as we have them. Now that Paramount has become part of Paramount Skydance, there will certainly be plenty of other changes to keep an eye out for.