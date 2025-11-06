‘Gremlins 3’ Gets Official 2027 Release Date

The Gremlins movie franchise is finally getting another installment. It’s just been announced that not only has a new Gremlins movie been greenlit, but it already has a release date, with the franchise’s return scheduled for 2027 with Gremlins 3.

Fans have waited decades for another Gremlins movie following the release of Gremlins 2: The New Batch in 1990. Now, outside of the Gremlins animated series so far released from 2023 to 2024, momentum has picked up on the feature film front.

Here’s what was shared via Variety including who will direct the sequel:

“The film has been added to the studio’s release schedule for Nov. 19, 2027, David Zaslav, the CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery, revealed on Thursday’s investor call.”

The outlet continues:

“Steven Spielberg is returning to executive produce ‘Gremlins 3‘ while ‘Harry Potter’ filmmaker Chris Columbus is set to direct and produce, Zaslav confirmed.”

Fans should note that Chris Columbus wrote the screenplay for the original Gremlins movie released in 1984. He was absent from the production of the sequel, which went in a wildly different direction favoring comedy and a more satirical tone.

It’s unknown at this time what the plot for this new Gremlins installment will be, and who else might return for the long-anticipated movie behind the camera, but fans are certainly going to be excited. As for which cast members might appear, that also has yet to be confirmed, but we could make an educated guess.

Zach Galligan, who previously portrayed Billy Peltzer in the original two films, reprised his role for a Mountain Dew commercial as the character in 2021. He’s frequently used social media to keep fans updated so it wouldn’t be too much of a shock to see him return. As for anyone else, that remains to be seen, but Gizmo will certainly be back as well.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Gremlins 3 as we have them. Two years is a bit of a wait, but after all this time, it should be a walk in the park for fans who’ve already been patient for decades.