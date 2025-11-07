Chris Evans’ Marvel Role In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Reportedly Revealed

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in for a treat if a new Avengers: Doomsday rumor turns out to be true. While Chris Evans has been reported to be involved with the upcoming MCU event, it’s been unconfirmed who he’ll be playing in Avengers: Doomsday, as Evans previously portrayed Steve Rogers aka Captain America in numerous Marvel adaptations and there’s also his Johnny Storm role from outside the MCU that he reprised for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Now, according to a new rumor, the role played by Chris Evans in Avengers: Doomsday has been reportedly revealed. Of course, fans should take the info with a grain of salt, but it does line up with some previous rumors and reports regarding his involvement in the movie sequel. Excitingly, it looks like he’ll be working in a completely different direction.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, this is what we know about Chris Evans and his new alleged role in Avengers: Doomsday:

Richtman claims that Chris Evans will not be playing Captain America in the new sequel – nor will he be playing Johnny Storm. Interestingly, it looks like Evans is allegedly playing Nomad, an alternate identity for the actor’s Captain America character. With the torch having been passed to Falcon, who has since become the new Captain America, it would make sense that Evans would play a different version of his role while still retaining the continuity with his past MCU endeavors.

This will allow the new sequel to still have Anthony Mackie‘s Falcon aka Captain America while Chris Evans will likely play a smaller role as his version of Nomad. Obviously we’ll have to see how things turn out, however, which should be interesting for fans that are eager to see this next Avengers installment.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional MCU updates as we have them.