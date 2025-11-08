‘Weapons’ Prequel Movie With Aunt Gladys In The Works

The 2025 box office hit Weapons was an unprecedented success for the horror genre. The original story managed to earn $268 million at the box office with a $38 million budget thanks to a solid marketing campaign, positive word-of-mouth, and built-in fans from writer & director Zach Cregger’s previous effort Barbarian. Now it looks like a prequel to Weapons is in the works from Zach Cregger as one of his next projects.

Weapons is a nonlinear supernatural horror movie with mystery elements. The various plot threads depicted throughout the movie converge to introduce its primary antagonist, Aunt Gladys, portrayed by Amy Madigan. The character is revealed to have been a witch that abducts children in an attempt to improve her failing health.

Madigan’s portrayal of the character is one aspect that’s been almost universally praised by viewers, however, and fans are naturally curious to learn more about her. After all, the character’s history as a witch is almost completely unexplored, and there’s little backstory given about her whereabouts prior to Weapons. This could soon change, however, as noted by THR that Zach Cregger “says he’s even officially working on a Gladys prequel movie.”

Obviously it’s too early at this point to have any real details regarding the project. Fortunately, Amy Madigan is open to returning and reprising her role as Gladys, though she is being cautious as well. Here’s what she shared on that front with the outlet:

“I’d love to live inside Zach’s brain again, but we’ll see if that happens.”

Hopefully more concrete details will come our way as Cregger continues working on the project. For now, he has other fish to fry, including a new Resident Evil movie based on the fan-favorite video game franchise. We’ll have to see how that project pans out before we get to potentially see the backstory of Weapons‘ Gladys.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the potential prequel to Weapons as we have them. For now, it’s nice knowing that Amy Madigan would be willing to reprise her role if things work out.