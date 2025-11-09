Marvel Studios Recasts Original MCU Avengers Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe thrives on the familiar faces of its well-known characters and the actors who bring them to life. Huge franchises often end up swapping performers from time to time, and this one is no exception. It now appears that Marvel Studios has chosen to replace another character’s actor for an upcoming project – but this time it’s for an original member of The Avengers.

In the case of one recent Marvel project, the long-standing Avengers member did not make it back. The absence definitely caught many fans off guard, especially given his consistent involvement in past installments. It also raised new questions about how Marvel plans to handle core characters moving forward.

On top of that, the change became even more noticeable given how reliably the actor had appeared throughout earlier entries. The shift left people wondering whether this was a one-off decision or a sign of a bigger transition happening behind the scenes.

Any who watched Marvel Zombies may have noticed that Greg Furman actually voiced Thor in the animated Marvel series – replacing long-time Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. While the change might not seem notable at first, since it’s animated, it’s worth pointing out that it’s the first time in MCU history that Hemsworth hasn’t played the character.

There is no need to worry, however, as there will be no shortage of Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the foreseeable future. The actor will return as the iconic character in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars and is also expected to potentially return for a fifth Thor movie.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the future of Thor as we have them. As the franchise continues to evolve, every new development could hint at the direction of its next major chapter.