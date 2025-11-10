Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence On ‘Christy’ Bombing At The Box Office

The latest movie to feature Sydney Sweeney, a biopic titled Christy based on former professional boxer Christy Martin, is bombing at the box office. The release of the movie follows major headlines featuring Sweeney over the last few months, especially those regarding a controversial ad campaign she appeared in for American Eagle. Now Sydney Sweeney has stepped forward to comment on Christy and its lackluster box office performance.

It’s worth noting that films such as Christy don’t always do well at the box office. For example, the similar biopic The Smashing Machine released last month starring Dwayne Johnson and only grossed $20 million with a $50 million budget. As noted on Instagram, however, Sweeney confirms that such movies aren’t always about the box office performance.

Sweeney stated as much in the caption for a new post featuring quite a few images from the film and its production, and she began her statement by saying “i am so deeply proud of this movie.”

She continued:

“proud of the film david made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

“this film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives.

“thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

The numbers calculated at Box Office Mojo claim that Christy opened domestically to a mere $1.3 million which translates to a per-theater average of $649. When considering the film released on more than 2,000 screens, it becomes one of the top ten worst openings for such a release. Of course, Sweeney is more concerned with having gotten the movie made in the first place, and it’s clear that it was a passion project for the Hollywood celebrity.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Sydney Sweeney and her career as we have them. With a variety of major projects lined up for the Madame Web star, it’ll be interesting to see how the box office performance of Christy may or may not effect things.