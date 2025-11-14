Canceled HBO Max Series Returns To Netflix

It’s always interesting when a canceled series leaves one home to find another. This is the case with one canceled HBO Max series that thankfully found a new streaming home with Netflix. Of course, this is a series that existed long before HBO Max, and this is proof that it will continue to endure.

The release of the series on Netflix is considered its first season on the streaming platform. Overall, however, it’s being counted as the 56th season. It’s an incredible testament to how iconic and beloved this particular series is, and it’s clear that even without the HBO Max deal it was destined to continue.

Excitingly enough, the series is being dropped on Netflix in batches, with four episodes released across three separate periods. Each episode has also been extended an additional two minutes from its previous season – allowing the series to come back bigger and better than ever.

As shared via Yahoo:

“Sunnier days are finally here. Netflix officially debuted the first season of Sesame Street — the 56th season of the long-running children’s series overall — on Monday. Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and Oscar the Grouch are among the beloved characters who have returned to the world’s most famous brownstone.”

Here’s what the outlet shared regarding the extended runtime:

“Each episode will offer viewers an 11-minute main story — up from 9 minutes last year — along with additional segments, both new and old. Lengthening the runtime lets the show’s writers, led by head writer Halcyon Person, incorporate a musical element in each episode.”

The previous deal for Sesame Street to air on HBO Max was inked between Sesame Workshop and Warner Bros. Discovery in 2015. Their initial agreement was intended for a five-year deal, though it was then extended for an additional five years in 2019. The studio then opted not to renew their Sesame Street and HBO Max deal in 2024, which has allowed Netflix to take over the initially-canceled Sesame Street.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending titles on streaming as we have them, including the future of Sesame Street. For now, however, it looks like the series is going to do just fine at its new home.