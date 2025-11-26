‘Rush Hour 4’ Coming From Paramount After Reported Request From Trump

Fans of the Rush Hour film franchise have been waiting since 2007 for a new installment. The series ran for three movies released in 1998, 2001, and 2007, respectively. Now, after close to two decades, it looks like Rush Hour 4 is finally happening with Paramount as its distributor.

Interestingly, while Brett Ratner will return to direct the fourth installment, the series will have an all-new distributor: Paramount Pictures. This was shared by Deadline, with Paramount “distributing on behalf of Warner Bros for a double-digit-percent distribution fee.”

The outlet continues to note that this is “an intriguing time” because “David Ellison-owned Paramount is one of the bidders for Warner Bros Discovery. This is arguably the studios’ first team-up since Ellison took control of the Melrose Avenue lot and follows a moment when all WBD bids were due last week (Netflix and Comcast are the other suitors).”

The original three films were distributed by New Line Cinema prior to their merger with Warner Bros. Pictures in 2008. Apparently New Line Cinema was not interested in distributing Rush Hour 4, and so the deal with Paramount was made after several other studios also declined interest.

Brett Ratner previously faced an accusation of sexual assault in 2017 by Melanie Kohler. He retaliated by suing Kohler for defamation and the two eventually settled in 2018. Adding to the drama, Deadline notes that “Semafor, citing a person familiar with the conversations, reported that Donald Trump pressed the Ellisons to revive the Rush Hour franchise.”

At the time of this writing, the studios involved have yet to make an official statement regarding the production of Rush Hour 4. It is expected that Jackie Chan and Chris Rock will once again reprise their roles as Chief Inspector Lee and LAPD Detective James Carter, however, which should be an exciting reunion for fans who’ve missed their characters. Especially considering the one season Rush Hour TV series that recast their roles in 2016.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Rush Hour 4 as we have them. Likewise, we’ll have to see how this partnership between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery continues to evolve, especially with Paramount eagerly bidding to take over the company.