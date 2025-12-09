DC Actor Not Expected To Return For ‘The Batman 2’

Preproduction on The Batman 2 is underway and filming is expected to begin in the near future. Interestingly, however, it looks like one DC actor expected to return for The Batman: Part II might not be coming back for the movie sequel at all.

This may be disappointing news for fans of 2022’s The Batman. Writer and director Matt Reeves is returning to helm the follow-up to the successful DC adaptation having also created the successful spin-off series The Penguin.

As such, fans have had quite a few characters they expected to see in the sequel as their respective storylines continue. As shared by Variety, however, we may not see one such character that was considered by many to be a standout part of the original film.

Here’s what the outlet shared, albeit briefly:

“Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman is not expected to return for the film, according to sources with knowledge of the production,” they stated.

Of course, any such report should be taken with a grain of salt, especially as we wait for an official confirmation from the studios or filmmakers involved. In the meantime, however, it does paint the possibility that Kravitz won’t be involved with the sequel as Catwoman.

Many fans expected that she would be returning, especially considering her character’s ties to the Falcone family that played such a large role in The Batman and The Penguin. In fact, one of the loose ends in The Penguin is a letter sent by Selina Kyle aka Catwoman to her half-sister, Sofia Falcone, with the implication being that she could return in the future.

Of course, with The Batman: Part II having taken so much time to come together, it’s possible that plans have been changing behind-the-scenes. As such, we’ll hopefully have more news soon to confirm whether or not Kravitz returns. Whatever the case is, we’ll have to see how The Batman 2 plays out as a sequel regardless of whether or not actor Zoe Kravitz makes a return.

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.